Mental health expert sees toll of pandemic, but ways forward

For most people, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes in how to live life, has altered daily routines, financial pressures and social isolation.
Adding worries about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, information overload and misinformation can be a recipe for stress and anxiety that leaves a person feeling out of control.
Jason Heck, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with Valley Professionals Community Health Center, says the pandemic has been very detrimental to many people’s mental health and he is seeing a higher number of patients since the pandemic began.
“People are used to going to work and sports activities, and other social gatherings, and they’ve been stuck in their homes, not knowing what to do with their time,” Heck said. “But there’s also the fear and the ever-changing information that was initially coming out.”
As a behavioral health professional, Heck travels each week to clinics in Rockville, Cayuga, Clinton and Crawfordsville to provide care to residents of rural west-central Indiana.
He receives patients by referral from a primary care physician, so psychiatry is part of integrated care. Some patients know they are having a hard time with pandemic-caused changes, and request treatment.
While psycho-social stressors are often the cause of anxiety and depression, organic causes are also possible, Heck said. Typically, a combination of stress and organic causes are present for patients. Psychiatry complements the primary care treatment people receive.
To help his patients, Heck assures them that everyone has been challenged by the changes of the pandemic, and he offers sensible suggestions.
“I suggest they limit the amount of news they watch, and they watch just enough to be informed,” he said. “Also, as much as possible, to go on about their daily lives and take care of themselves spiritually, physically, intellectually. I reiterate we were never guaranteed what tomorrow was going to be in the first place. We were just used to that.”
Doing projects that give purpose or a sense of accomplishment are helpful. Since most people weren’t working for a while after the government-ordered shutdown, they often felt a necessary part of life was missing.
“I think [the pandemic] has given a lot of people an opportunity to realize what’s missing in their lives,” Heck said. “Our lives are full of distractions. We don’t work for money, we work for purpose. I think it gave a lot of people an opportunity to self-assess and make changes in places changes needed to be made.”
Heck sees patients in a wide age range – from school children to older adults. No one is immune to daily stressors, he said, and there is no “normal or abnormal” to be diagnosed.
As for school-age patients he has seen since the pandemic interrupted daily routines, he said most are not concerned about wearing masks or being infected with coronavirus. They just want to be around other people.
“They are anxious about wanting to get back to school and stay in school,” he said. “That has been the collective concern. They want to be in school.”
He said he has found it interesting that many of his regular patients prior to the pandemic seem less affected by the changes of the past seven months.
In an average week, he sees about 75 clients among the four locations where he practices. Some of those patients have addictions, and he does medication assisted therapy in Crawfordsville for Valley Addictions Program.
“Addictions is a high-need treatment. It impacts almost everyone,” Heck said, pointing out most people know someone who has an addiction issue or someone with a family member affected by addiction. “To see someone engage in recovery and treatment and begin to fulfill the potential they originally had is awesome. It’s great to see and it’s great to be a part of.”
Heck has been working in addictions and mental health treatment since 2005. A Terre Haute native, he earned at nursing degree at Indiana State University and a psychiatric nurse practitioner degree from Wilkes University.
The need for addictions treatment has steadily increased over time, he said.
“Unfortunately, drugs and alcohol use is typically a way to mask underlying conditions,” he said, “so there is an important need for addictions treatment.”
Being a rural practitioner, he said he has noticed that rural families tend to be more involved with an individual’s support and care than he has seen in more urban settings. However, location of residence does not seem to be a factor in need for treatment.
Heck, who is married with three children, said he spends a lot of time with family and is active in church. And he finds purpose in helping others achieve wellness.
“I work here for a reason,” he said. “I think that Valley Professionals implements the integrative approach to care for the whole individual very well. I think we provide great treatment for everyone.”
