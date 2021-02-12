An Indiana State University geology professor and his wife, who taught chemistry to incoming freshmen and nursing students, have been honored with the Donald and Marlowe Owen Memorial Scholarship.
The $25,000 endowment was established through contributions from family and friends.
“I wanted them to be remembered,” said Kim Mazur, the couple’s daughter. “I wanted to honor their passion for teaching and how much they cared about their students. My brother [Eric Owen] and I thought it would be a good idea to memorialize them in some way.”
Donald and Marlowe Owen met on a blind date on April Fools' Day and were married for 47 years before Donald's passing in 2003. Marlowe passed last year.
Donald spent his entire career at ISU. He did field research in places such as Silver City, New Mexico, and Cardwell, Montana, and used his vast collection of slides and rock samples to show students the history of the earth. He was also active with Union Board and served as the chapter advisor and faculty sponsor of Phi Delta Theta.
Marlowe Owen was an ISU instructor. "The 'will you please help us out, just for one year?' turned into 20 -plus years," Mazur said. "Several of the faculty are quoted as saying, ‘Marlowe was the heart of the chemistry department.’"
Marlowe's adventurous spirit extended beyond the classroom. She loved thrills and was proud to have zip-lined at the age of 83.
Bev Spear, emeriti member of the ISU Foundation Board of Directors and close friend of Marlowe Owen, said Don and Marlowe loved teaching.
“They wanted to make sure that their students were as successful as they could possibly be,” she said. “To me, this (scholarship) will be a lasting legacy for both of them, who were in the same profession. What more can you ask than to have a legacy like that in your name, which is a tribute to you, but will also forever be a godsend to any student who is lucky enough to receive the scholarship?”
Jeremiah Turner, associate vice president of university advancement, said of the donations and scholarship, “We are truly grateful that Kim and Eric have chosen to honor their parents in a way that will be so meaningful to Indiana State University. The Donald and Marlowe Owen Memorial Scholarship will be an inspiration to students who share their passion for science.”
