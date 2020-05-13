Memorial Day services set for May 25 at Highland Lawn Cemetery have been canceled.
In a statement today, Highland Lawn president Cliff Stephens said he and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett made the decision "in the best interest of the safety of our veterans, their families and others that would be in attendance."
Stephens noted, "During these unprecedented times, many events are being re-evaluated for the safety of those that would attend."
