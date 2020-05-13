Remembering those who gave all

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaFor our fellow service members who didn’t return: Members of various veterans organizations present wreaths during the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Highland Lawn Cemetery.

 JCG

Memorial Day services set for May 25 at Highland Lawn Cemetery have been canceled.

In a statement today, Highland Lawn president Cliff Stephens said he and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett made the decision "in the best interest of the safety of our veterans, their families and others that would be in attendance."

Stephens noted, "During these unprecedented times, many events are being re-evaluated for the safety of those that would attend."

