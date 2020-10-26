Due to the amount of critical staff on quarantine, Meadows Elementary School is on remote learning this week, according to the Vigo County School Corp.
Currently, 14 staff members at Meadows are quarantined, which is a significant portion of the total staff. Two staff members are positive, and only one was positive on school grounds: a case that the district was made aware of and is reporting today.
While most of the quarantined staff are not positive for COVID-19, the high number of quarantines means that the district cannot appropriately staff the school. Many staff quarantines at Meadows are set to expire late this week, according to a VCSC news release.
Students may stop by Meadows during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up free grab-and-go meals at Meadows each day from 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Students will receive two meals; those who come at breakfast will get both breakfast and lunch, and those who come during lunch hours will receive lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day.
Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.
Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons.
The school district will handle COVID-related absences, including quarantines, on a school by school basis, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "If we reach a critical point with staff [at a certain school], we will move to remote learning for that building," he said. There are some schools with no COVID cases and no students or staff on quarantine.
"We are trying to be precise in how we handle things," he said.
The district on Sunday also reported additional positive COVID cases in three schools: a staff member at Sugar Grove Elementary, a staff member at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and a student at Honey Creek Middle School.
In addition, the district today began conducting remote learning days on Mondays for high schools.
Remote learning Mondays will continue while Vigo County experiences a significant number of daily new cases and will ensure contact tracing and quarantines resulting from weekend cases.
“We’re not currently experiencing issues with contact tracing, but we want to be cautious,” Rob Haworth, superintendent, stated Friday. “Our ability to keep students and staff safe relies on contact tracing and quarantines. We do not want students or staff to walk into our buildings on Monday mornings if they should be at home.”
High school teachers are working from their buildings on Mondays, and may choose to hold Google Meet sessions with students or post work to Canvas for students to complete. The remote learning schedule has been posted under the high school tab of the section “Current Educational Model” at vigoschools.org.
Students are welcome to use the WiFi outside of any VCSC building, and the district’s WiFi buses will be dispatched throughout the day.
The sites are posted on the VCSC website, with eight located on the north side, seven on the south side and four on the west side. Most buses equipped with wifi will be at those locations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m.
