The YMCA pool at Fairbanks Park is projected to open in 30 days, as pool tile and mechanical systems work nears completion.
"It is a pretty significant overall -- probably about $100,000 worth of investment here that is being wrapped up," said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
"I am hopeful that in about 30 days we can get water in the pool and get it open," Bennett said this morning.
"We have been doing a lot of mechanical work for the last few months, doing plumbing, installing new heating and cooling system, new filtering system and basically gutted everything except the pipes," Bennett said.
"We have a final piece for the Dectron unit, which is the overall atmospheric control, and that unit sets outside. We had to have one customized piece for that and is the last mechanical component that has to be installed," Bennett said.
The pool also has a new water pump and water softening system.
"I am thankful that the YMCA is going to operate the pool like they did before and (we) have a great partnership to get this back open. They will hire lifeguards before long and do all the same things they did in the past," the mayor said.
Ryan Penrod, chief executive officer of the YMCA of the Wabash Valley, said, "It is great to see the progress being made, and it has been a long time coming. I know there has been a lot of people wanting this happen and having it this close to being a reality is exciting for me and (YMCA) members.
"I think everyone is excited to know that the pool will reopen, and sooner rather than later," Penrod said. "The whole key to this was having great partners. The YMCA has been able to partner with the city to make this happen and without their involvement, funding and support to make the repairs necessary to reopen, it would not have happened."
The YMCA of the Wabash Valley earlier this month accepted $22,600 in support of the re-opening of the swimming pool from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation
The city and the YMCA finalized a two-year lease agreement in July. In that agreement, the YMCA will pay a lease payment of $1,000 per month for 2019; $2,500 for 2020; and $3,000 per month through Aug. 31, 2021. In conjunction, the YMCA will pay the city $6,000 per month for utilities, an amount determined after a year's operation without the pool in operation.
The YMCA, under the agreement, took over a softball field on the corner of Dresser Drive and First Street. The YMCA is also to repave a parking lot by the fall of 2020. The YMCA will also carry insurance and will provide the city a quarterly report of premise usage and list of current board members, officers and by-laws.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.