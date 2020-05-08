Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett announced Friday his plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions and reopen city government in the coming months.

In a news release, Bennett laid out a plan that would see all of city government operating as normal by Independence Day, roughly following Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan.

"We have been very fortunate as a community to keep our COVID-19 numbers at a very manageable level so far," Bennett said. "With retail opening back up this week, places of worship opening this weekend and restaurants and personal services — hair and nail salons, spas, tattoo parlors, etc. — opening up next week, now is not the time to let our guard down."

The plan unfolds as such:

May 11 —

• All City buildings will remain closed to the public

• City employees are working but some will continue working remotely. You may call 311 for assistance with city government

• City parks are open, but playgrounds and restrooms remain closed

• Golf courses remain open and continue following all CDC guidelines

May 24 —

• All city park playgrounds, restrooms and indoor facility rentals will open to the public

May 25 —

• Memorial Day services at Woodlawn and Highland Lawn Cemeteries have been canceled

May 26 —

• All city employees will be back to their normal assigned work locations

• City Hall offices and all other city locations will begin limited public access from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm each business day

June 8 —

• Deming Park pool will open, weather permitting.

June 14 —

• Public access restrictions will be lifted at all city locations. Normal business hours will resume with full public access available

• The Parks Department Nature Center, Torner Center and Native American Museum will reopen

• All city park programs, softball leagues and the Deming Park train will begin operating

July 4 —

• The annual fireworks show will be conducted at Fairbanks Park

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Bennett said the plan and timeline is subject to change based on new information and CDC guidance.

"It is our responsibility to ensure we get 'back on track' safely and are prepared to welcome the bright future ahead," Bennett said. "I look forward to gathering again soon and celebrating this community, the patriotism of our citizens, our frontline workers and all that is to come."

The mayor lauded the city's healthcare and essential workers who worked through the stay-home orders and the balance of Terre Haute residents for their willingness to social distance and follow state and local orders.

"It is because of all of our efforts that we are able to move forward and see a bright future."