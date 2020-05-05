INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 9 has been postponed. The USPS, National Association of Letter Carriers, as well as other national partners, are fully committed to rescheduling the food drive later in 2020. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
The annual success of the food drive is largely due to the efforts of letter carriers, other postal employees, postal customers, community volunteers and many more. Their safety is of paramount importance. Much of the United States is currently under shelter in place or similar advisories due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and public health authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued guidelines that include social distancing. While it is unknown how long these guidelines will remain in place, it is highly unlikely that those involved in the food drive will be able to safely participate just six weeks from now.
The USPS, NALC and other national partners recognize that food assistance is a critical need for many during this difficult time, and we remain committed to helping those in need in the communities we serve across America. We look forward to once again holding the largest one-day food drive in America when it is safe to do so.
Millions of Americans donate food on the second Saturday in May every year to help fight hunger in their communities. While we may not be able to safely conduct the food drive on its traditional date, we encourage those that would participate to consider donations that may be safely made to food banks in the form of food or financial assistance. Letter carriers, our national partners, community supporters and volunteers will be prepared to Stamp Out Hunger once again when it is safe to do so.
