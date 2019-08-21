The maximum construction cost of the Terre Haute Convention Center will be about $24.63 million.
That comes after the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board this morning approved a measure that sets the guaranteed maximum construction price at $24,633,566.
The overall project budget currently is about $32.1 million. However that does not include any property acquisition costs for land east of the Hilton Garden Inn, which is owned by Terre Haute Hotel Partners LLC. Negotiations continue for the property.
Groundbreaking for the new convention center between Seventh and Ninth streets in downtown Terre Haute is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 6. The public is invited.
The convention center project is now slated to have bonds sold and financing in place by the end of October.
This story will be updated.
