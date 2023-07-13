The Appliance Factory has donated 80 new, queen-size Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition.
The donation came on the initiative of the local business, the coalition said in a news release.
“When I heard about the devastation that Sullivan County had experienced, I knew that those affected by the tornado were going to need all kinds of assistance. I reached out to the CEO of Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom, Chuck Ewing, to see what we could do, and he got to work immediately,” said Gary Hickenbotham, assistant manager at the Mattress Factory.
The mattresses donated are valued anywhere from $380 to $5,499, the coalition said.
The Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition, a project of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, formed immediately after the EF-3 tornado touched down in Sullivan on March 31, damaging hundreds of homes.
The coalition will provide these new mattresses to tornado victims on an ongoing, as-necessary basis.
To discuss a mattress or other unmet needs, tornado victims can contact a case manager at 812-564-1591.
