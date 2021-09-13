At the request of the Vigo County School Board, masks will be required at all times during tonight's board meeting.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the West Vigo Conference Center.
Tonight, the board will consider a recommendation to move grades 7-12 to universal masking indoors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, grades PreK-6 in Vigo County have universal masking inside schools, but grades 7-12 can currently choose to remove their masks in forward-facing instruction.
In other matters, Donna Wilson, chief financial officer, will make a presentation on the proposed 2022 budget.
