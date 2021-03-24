While Indiana's mask mandate will be lifted April 6, that mandate continues in all state buildings, including at Indiana State University, ISU President Deborah Curtis stated Wednesday in a communication to the campus community.
The ISU president also is encouraging the campus community to get vaccinated.
"Gov. Holcomb on Tuesday announced in a speech that anyone 16 and older will be eligible for COVID vaccines starting March 31, another sign that a return to normal is ever closer for Indiana State University," she stated. "But, Holcomb said, we're not there yet. ISU strongly encourages Sycamores to get vaccinated, which is the best way to expedite a return to normal."
The governor also said the mask mandate will continue in state buildings, and ISU will require masks on campus until further notice, Curtis said. That includes all facilities [library, residence halls, Commons, etc.]. Existing exceptions such as private offices still apply.
