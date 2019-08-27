After nearly five years at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Mary Wade Atteberry is retiring as the college's vice president for communications and marketing effective Sept. 6.
Paul Shepherd, Rose-Hulman senior director of communications and marketing, will serve as the interim vice president while a search is underway, Atteberry said.
She is retiring "to devote my attention to three new little grandchildren [all born in the last year] and, at long last, pursue fiction writing."
But prior to full-time retirement, she will spend a few months as interim vice president for communications and marketing at Earlham University in Richmond. Anne Houtman, formerly Rose-Hulman's provost and vice president of academic affairs, became president of Earlham on July 1.
Atteberry will step in temporarily "to advise her [Houtman] on communications and marketing," she said.
Atteberry had already made her retirement plans known when she received the offer from Earlham.
Prior to working at Rose-Hulman, Atteberry was employed at the University of Indianapolis and she was a reporter/editor for the Indianapolis Star. She lives in Westfield.
Atteberry has worked under two presidents, Jim Conwell and now Rob Coons. "It's been an enormous pleasure to work at Rose-Hulman. The people and programs are fantastic, and there are dozens of stories ... For somebody in public relations who wants to tell the story of an organization, it's a wonderful place to be," she said.
The college "plays such an important role in the development of future STEM professionals for Indiana and the country. It's amazing to me to see the work alumni are doing around the country and across the globe.They are at the leading edge of new developments in science and technology. It's been exciting for me to see that," Atteberry said.
Prior to assuming the vice president role, she spent two years at Rose-Hulman as associate vice president for communications and marketing.
