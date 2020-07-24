The Clark County Sheriff's Office in Illinois is looking for an escaped inmate.
Police are looking for Daniel Carlisle, 33, according to a post on the office's Facebook page.
Police describe Carlisle as about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 152 pounds.
He was last seen near Second and Ash streets in Marshall, Illinois, heading north-northwest, according to police.
Police said the public should not approach Carlisle and call 911 if he is seen.
