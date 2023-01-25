The Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival in Linton returns Feb. 24 and 25, once again centering on the convergence of sandhill cranes at the Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area.
The festival is a community-based event timed to coincide with the peak sandhill crane and waterfowl migration each February at Goose Pond in Greene County. It began in 2010 and continues annually.
Festival headquarters are at Humphrey’s Park in the nearby city of Linton. The festival takes place in late February.
Events include a kick-off banquet, craft fair, live birds of prey on display, informational and educational presentations, bus tours, self-guided tours, kid’s activities and more.
The Visitors Center at Goose Pond contains exhibits, aerial flyway and wetlands functions displays, naturalists to answer questions and panoramic views of the pond and its wildlife.Visitors Center exhibits and activities will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Goose Pond.
Also, the annual kickoff dinner event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 at the Linton Elks Club. Tickets are $30 per person, and include the buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and silent and live auctions, as well as events 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roy Clark Building in Humphrey’s Park.
Tickets for the Feb. 25 Humphrey’s Park activities only are $5 per person.
A wildlife art exhibition presentation by featured artist Carol Kiser of Greene County begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Carnegie Heritage and Art Center, 110 East Vincennes St., Linton.
The exhibition is open through 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
For additional information on the festival, go to friendsofgoosepond.org/marsh-madness-schedule.
