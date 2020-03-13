Mark Bennett: This anxious, idle moment, might be time to read a book

Suddenly, our schedules are clear.
No March Madness, NBA, NHL, MLB, Indiana high school boys basketball tourney games or concerts will be happening for a while. Many large gatherings for college and school activities, church services and festivals are postponed or canceled. Spring breaks have grown by weeks as campuses close, and many intended vacation destinations aren’t accessible. Those precautionary steps by state and local leaders aim to safeguard people from exposure to the coronavirus, now a pandemic.
Unprecedented changes are unsettling daily life. Those deletions and disruptions leave a void, too.
What possible outlet for thought and entertainment is available instead?
For those whose minds can’t fathom spending even more time on social media — especially when the average human already lingers on those digital platforms for 2 hours and 24 minutes a day — there is an option.
Maybe it’s time to read a book. Or two.
The Vigo County Public Library is ready for anyone seeking to rediscover page turning.
The VCPL’s main and West Terre Haute branches remain open, with a regular schedule of hours for now, said Kristi Howe, executive director. Coronavirus, or COVID-19 cases, haven’t been reported in the county as of yet.
Should that happen, the library website emphasizes the VCPL “is prepared to protect our customers and staff through quarantines, closures, or other health measures as necessary.”
Regardless, patrons practicing “social distancing” — the catchphrase describing space maintained between people in the wake of the pandemic — can access materials from their vehicles or electronic devices. Those patrons can check out electronic books (or e-books), films and music in the VCPL catalog by downloading apps onto their smart devices. Many already have those apps loaded, but those who don’t can find instructions through the website at vigo.lib.in.us or the library’s Facebook page.
Readers practicing social distancing who prefer physical books, CDs and DVDs can place those items on hold by phone, calling the library’s main number at 812-234-0360. Staffers will pull those materials from the shelves and have them ready for curbside pickup outside the building within two hours.
Whether people peruse the aisles of books and materials inside the library branches, download an e-book on a smart device, or pick up a novel from their car at curbside, reading can be therapeutic in this anxious, uncertain time in history.
“Books have always served as an opportunity for escapism and a way to move into an alternate environment,” Howe said.
The VCPL has plenty from which to choose. Its catalog contains 111,228 books and 139,240 items of all kinds, overall.
For those seeking inspiration amid tumultuous circumstances, my nonfiction recommendation would be “The Day the World Came to Town” by Jim DeFede, the story of tiny Gander, Newfoundland’s open-hearted response to 9/11. To totally escape the 2020 atmosphere in novel form, try tackling “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain. Those wanting to join in the activities surrounding the annual National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read event can dive into Thornton Wilder’s 1938 classic, “Our Town.”
Parents may also want to consider checking out board games, available though the VCPL. “Because, we may see more family game nights happening,” Howe said.
As for her plans to pass spare time, Howe said, “I’ll be listening to a lot of audio books and podcasts.”
Whatever library materials people may considering, Howe advises folks not to wait. “They should start thinking about acquiring those sooner, and not later,” she said.
First, they’ll need a valid library card. Anyone without a valid card can seek one online, through the library website. They’ll receive a provisional library card, which will remain active for 21 days. Those patrons can finalize the card application process by providing a photo ID or proof of address through a visit to the library, making their card active for the next three years.
Public libraries are oases of learning, wisdom and adventure. Fittingly, Howe said the Vigo County library reminds the community in this moment “to find that place of balance, where we’re informed but not panicked.”
Then, in whatever free time exists, read a good book.
