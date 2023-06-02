High school graduation stands as a milepost in most folks’ lives.
It’s significant for Elijah Beach, too. The Parke County 18-year-old’s graduation from Riverton Parke High School last weekend actually was the latest of many mileposts he’s reached in the last four years. His future has grown brighter along that path.
Every day since May 24, 2019, Elijah and his mother, Cassandra, have run a mile or more together. They’ve gone through rain, snow, sleet, wind. They’ve run through 38 states, and through the surf of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as the country roads around their home. They’ve run through the pandemic and bouts of COVID-19.
Alongside his mom, Elijah’s also run through a hard time in his life, coping with bullying and low self-confidence as a middle schooler. Then, as his eighth grade school year ended, they decided spending a summer in the doldrums wasn’t a good idea. So they started running together.
Four years later, they’re still running, and Elijah’s a stronger, more confident young man. They’ve also got a closer parent-son relationship.
And, Elijah and Cassandra are chasing yet another goal. They’ll run their first marathon — endurance races covering 26.2 miles — in October at the Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Va.
Such a feat would’ve been unimaginable four years ago.
“I’ve been thinking about how much he’s changed since then,” Cassandra said last week. “From where he started to where he’s at now, he’s done a 180.”
It didn’t happen overnight. Their routine has continued through the past 1,470 days.
“A lot of days, it’s been hard. Not every day’s been fun,” Cassandra said. They kept going, though, and that persistence produced their tighter bond and improved health.
“We’re forced to go out every day, and we always communicate. It’s brought us so much closer,” she added. “That’s 20 minutes with your child that you wouldn’t otherwise have had. Most parents would want that, because that’s when teenagers tend to pull away, and that’s going to open that line of communication.”
Meanwhile, Elijah’s discovered the therapeutic value of fresh air. Exercising outdoors helped lift his spirits from “my lowest.”
“I’d say the biggest thing that does help is just being outside. [Doing that] for at least 10 minutes a day is huge,” Elijah said. The result is “happiness,” he added, because the natural setting “is real, instead of a video game. I’d say it gives me more energy. My endurance has definitely gone up.”
His goal is to become a physical fitness influencer.
“He’s physically fit and he wants that to be his path in life — physical fitness,” Cassandra said.
Their project inspired the Beaches to extend their daily runs to new places. So family road trips with Elijah, Cassandra, her husband Brad and daughter Alicia led to runs through American landmarks like Central Park in New York City, across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, up the “Rocky Steps” in Philadelphia, Vermont’s covered bridges and the lighthouses of Maine’s coast.
In March, they added five more states on a trek to the nation’s Southwest, crossing through Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. “We ran a lot on Route 66, which I liked because I’m older,” said Cassandra, now 47.
In Arizona, they ran through Scottsdale, saw the Meteor Crater east of Flagstaff and followed Route 66 into Winslow, a town of 8,900 residents immortalized in The Eagles’ song “Take It Easy.” “I Facetimed a friend and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona,’” Cassandra recalled.
That road trip left them with just 12 states unvisited — North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Washington and Oregon in the Lower 48, and Hawaii and Alaska.
“This has given us a reason to drive, be trapped in a little car together, find cool things in that particular state, and visit iconic places,” Cassandra said.
“I’d like to finish all 50 states before we quit,” she said of their daily running streak, “but life’s probably going to take us in different directions. But maybe not. Just the other day, [Elijah] said, ‘Maybe on our five-year mark.’”
Their finale could come in October’s marathon. The Marine Corps Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 29, is “the largest marathon in the world that doesn’t offer prize money, and instead celebrates the honor, courage and commitment of all finishers,” according to its website.
For the Beaches, their entry into the marathon will pay tribute to Cassandra’s late father and U.S. Marine, Kenneth Chastain, who died when she was 26.
“So it’s really got a lot of meaning behind it,” she said.
Fear is the only thing that’s kept Cassandra from attempting a full marathon, she said, after having run the popular Indy Mini half-marathon multiple times.
“I guess I need to practice what I preach and not let fear hold you back,” she said. Cassandra has full confidence that Elijah can complete a 26.2-mile run.
Once that race ends, their streak might, too, though both plan to continue running regularly. For one thing, such a grueling marathon run would likely mean “we might not able to run the next day,” Cassandra said.
And, there’s the milepost factor.
“I feel like after we do our marathon, that might be it,” Elijah said. “Because, obviously, I’m going to be off doing my own thing, and a marathon is like a good send-off.”
