Mark Bennett: Son grateful for connections in mom's final days

A photograph, taken just last year, shows Arthur Feinsod holding his mother’s hand, and sharing a laugh with her.
Kalma Feinsod enjoyed company. “My mother was a very social person,” Arthur said.
She loved going with friends to classical music concerts and movies, even into her 90s. She’d stroll through the arcade below her Long Island, N.Y., apartment to see musical, theatrical and political gatherings. Kalma and her late husband, Robert, generously hosted family and friends visiting the apartment from around the world.
She enjoyed regular visits from her sister, both at the apartment and the nearby nursing home, where the family moved Kalma in January after her health declined.
Then, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic disrupted life for Kalma and her loved ones, just as it’s done across the globe.
New York’s statewide lockdown prevented those loved ones from visiting her at the nursing home.
“So that was very painful to my aunt, and very painful to me,” Arthur said. Last month, Kalma tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, on the morning of April 26, she passed away at age 95.
Family could not be with her in those final weeks, days and hours, because of virus precautions. Funeral services, burials and end-of-life rituals have been curtailed or suspended in New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Nursing home visits have been restricted, too. More than 20,000 people in the Empire State have died from COVID-19, almost 27% of all deaths from the virus nationwide. Thousands were mothers, something to remember as Mother’s Day 2020 arrives Sunday.
Last Monday, Arthur — an Indiana State University theater professor in Terre Haute — got a call from New York. His mother’s burial had finally happened, allowing her “to rest in peace with Dad” at Calverton National Cemetery in Suffolk County, N.Y. Arthur’s father, Robert Feinsod — a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate a concentration camp — died in 2018 and is buried there, too. Robert and Kalma were married for 71 years.
The heartache of Kalma not being able to be surrounded by loved ones lingers for Arthur and others. He feels gratitude, though, for a series of kind gestures that helped bring the family’s love to her.
“Considering the situation, it was a consolation,” Arthur said Monday, “if there could be a consolation in something so painful.”
Nursing home staffers made it possible for Kalma’s relatives to communicate with her through FaceTime, a video teleconferencing online app. Participants can see and hear each other through smartphone or computer screens. In one of their five FaceTime sessions, Arthur’s brother Fred, a geriatrician from Colorado, spotted COVID-19 symptoms in their mother, leading to her being tested, Arthur said. Another session allowed Arthur’s sons and grandson to visit with Kalma.
Arthur asked his cousin, a rabbi, to pray with Kalma, via FaceTime. Honored by the request, the rabbi did just that, offering traditional Jewish prayers, including the Vidui, an end-of-life atonement and confessional. Family members from around the country joined in the FaceTime session. Their rabbi cousin “sang and prayed his heart out,” Arthur said. Relatives told Kalma they loved her. She nodded in acknowledgment.
“It was a very moving and beautiful experience for us,” Arthur said.
He admits he’d never been a fan of interacting through FaceTime, but saw its virtues through those virtual connections with his mother. “It enabled us to have that service,” Arthur said, “and it was a blessed time.”
Prayers for Kalma also came from Terre Haute. Arthur reached out to the Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group of women from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths. They prayed for Kalma, afflicted with coronavirus in a nursing home more than 800 miles away. As president of the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley, Arthur appreciated the women’s spiritual actions.
“It was very special to me that my mother was getting prayers in three different faiths,” he said.
An extension of loved ones’ affection was present inside Kalma’s room, too. A trio of women on staff at the nursing home “went beyond the call of duty” to be with Kalma when the family could not visit the nursing home, Arthur explained. They held her hand. She had company, a blessing for a lady who enjoyed being with others.
“It was important for someone to be there with her,” Arthur said.
She’d done much for others herself. Kalma helped the formation of the American Association of Retired Persons. She would edit relatives’ essays, applications and resumes late into the night. She counseled adults returning to college in her career at Queens College. “That was the perfect job for her,” Arthur said.
Arthur sees a lasting meaning to his mother’s life. That’s what he’s focusing on this Mother’s Day.
“The spiritual part of who we are, that doesn’t disappear in death,” he said. “That gives me solace.”
