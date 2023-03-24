Once Morris Ricketts finally reached his hometown of Lewis, the sight was unlike anything he’d ever seen.
“It was a mess,” Ricketts recalled of that moment almost 70 years ago.
Indeed, the night of March 28, 1953 changed the trajectory of Lewis forever. Incredibly, no lives were lost after a freight train derailment barely quarter-mile north of town. The damage was immense, though, because of the train’s cargo — military ammunition.
On a clear, cool Saturday evening, a southbound Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad freight train ran off the tracks that cross Indiana 159. It was 7:45 p.m. One of the train’s bearings had overheated and caught fire, starting the derailment.
Nearly one-third of Lewis’ 300 residents were at the Masonic Hall on the other side of town, attending an Eastern Star installation ceremony and dinner.
The grinding sound of railroad cars colliding and plowing into the earth jolted nearly everyone. The situation would soon get worse.
The train’s 107 cars included several wooden box cars loaded with gun powder and 19,085 live 105-millimeter artillery shells, according to a 2003 account by longtime Vigo County historian Mike McCormick.
A burning train and thousands of pounds of Korean War-era ammunition created a recipe for disaster.
The potent shipment was being hauled from Newport Army Ammunition Plant in Vermillion County to the Crane Naval Ammunition Depot in Martin County. As the train’s fire spread, the ammunition began exploding. In less than hour, Lewis lay devastated. Nine homes and six commercial buildings were leveled. Another 100 homes were damaged, as well as barns and garages.
That’s when one of Ricketts’ coworkers at the Pennsylvania Railroad car manufacturing shop in Terre Haute relayed some shocking news.
“Lewis is on fire,” he told Ricketts. “Looks like everything is on fire there.”
Then 21 years old, Ricketts left work and headed home. He lived three miles from the crash site, but his parents lived much closer. Fortunately, they were out of town that night. Still, Ricketts was concerned about their house, friends and neighbors.
By the time he got to the edge of town, the responding fire and police crews were blocking motorists from entering the roadways leading to Lewis. Ricketts cut through a field. Eventually, he got a look at the place.
“It just looked like everything was on fire,” Ricketts, now 91, said Wednesday. Though his home was unscathed, “my mom and dad’s home was completely destroyed. It had moved a foot off the foundation.”
The largest explosion “blew a hole in the ground 30 feet deep and maybe 100 feet across,” he added. “Anything close got damaged.” The explosions continued for hours.
Yet, nobody got killed. Only three people required hospitalization, according to McCormick’s account.
A combination of reasons prevented a catastrophic loss of life.
The timing of the dinner at the Masonic Hall kept nearly 100 people from being closer to the crash site. Paul Morse, an off-duty engineer for the same railway company lived just 75 yards from the derailment, sensed danger from the volatile cargo, got his family to safety and then ran house to house, warning neighbors to evacuate. “He was called the Paul Revere of Lewis,” Ricketts said of the late Morse. And, a poised, 71-year-old switchboard operator at the Citizens Independent Telephone Co. in Lewis, Dessie Welch, heard Morse’s alert and quickly notified emergency and rescue units around the area.
Startled Lewis residents weren’t the only people phoning their local switchboard operators. At the Indiana Bell office 13 miles away in Jasonville, “the switchboard lit up like a Christmas tree,” recalled Ann Stevens, who was a 21-year-old operator at the time. The overload blew switchboard fuses, causing a loud buzz that made it difficult to hear the voices on the line, she said.
The influx of phone calls wasn’t the only hint that something was wrong, as Stevens and her coworkers sat fielding the inquiries. “The concussion [of the train derailment and explosion] nearly knocked us off of those stools, all the way in Jasonville,” said Stevens, now 91 and living north of nearby Coalmont.
Many windows in Jasonville were shattered by the percussive jolts from the crash and blasts. Shocks were felt up to 35 miles from Lewis.
But in Lewis, a small community where Indiana 159 and Indiana 246 meet at a bend in Vigo County’s southeast corner, nearly every residence had shattered windows and other damages. “When the explosion happened, all the windows didn’t blow in,” Ricketts said, “they blew out.”
That’s what happened at the house where Velma Peterson lived with her parents and sister, just a mile west of Lewis.
Peterson, then an eighth-grader at nearby Hymera School, her mother and sister were at home, getting their hair ready for church the next morning. An older male cousin was also there, visiting to snap photos of the peonies Peterson’s mother grew. Her father was in Jasonville getting a haircut. Her brother was at the Indiana Theatre in Terre Haute, watching a movie.
“We heard the train crash. Boom,” Peterson, now 83, recalled Monday. Her cousin offered to drive them to investigate what happened, and said he’d take pictures.
They didn’t get far. Soon they heard louder blasts from the ammunition explosions. “All heck broke loose. It was like fireworks,” Peterson said.
Traffic departing from Lewis — perhaps people alerted by Paul Morse — got so heavy coming toward their car, Peterson’s cousin had a hard time turning around to go back home. Once they got back to Peterson’s house, the windows in the breezeway where they’d been sitting, doing each other’s hair, were reduced to shards.
The foundations of the Petersons’ dairy barns had cracked, as had those on two silos. Their 40 dairy cows, startled by the blasts, broke loose of their stanchion tethers and wandered the farm. With authorities blocking highways 159 and 246 into Lewis, her dad had to weave through backroads to reach their home and help the recovery. Her brother arrived hours later and helped, as well.
“I don’t know how in the wide world we got [the cattle] rounded up,” Peterson said.
Of course, the most stunning damage was on Lewis’ northside. “The whole downtown was obliterated,” she said. The crater created by the explosions “was a deep hole — way, way deep,” Peterson added.
The factors that prevented the loss of life were crucial, including Paul Morse’s courageous alerts and the timing of the dinner at the Masonic Hall. “They were all on the south end, and it happened on the north end,” Peterson said.
Fate, or divine providence, intervened, too. Peterson heard of a motorist headed for the Masonic Hall gathering that night approached the rail crossing, saw the freight train coming, and made the normally bad decision to drive through the crossing to get to the dinner on time. The driver would’ve been at the site when the train derailed.
Initially, the derailment confused many residents beyond eyesight of the crash. Leland Lucas was a 7-year-old, listening to the radio with his parents and five siblings at their home. Most likely, they’d tuned in to the Grand Ole Opry program, Lucas said this month. A mile and a half away, a freight train crashed.
“We heard like a bumping, and I don’t know if that was the train cars turning over. And then you heard the explosions,” Lucas remembered. “The Korean War was going on, and people were thinking something with the Korean War was happening.” Indeed, that conflict had begun in 1950 and would continue, for U.S. forces, through July 1953.
The blast repercussions from the train explosions broke or bent the frame of Lucas’ father’s 1946 Ford. A dealer in Hymera let his father trade it in for a 1949 model. The family also had to cover their house’s shattered windows with reinforced plastic until they got replaced — an almost universal sight in Lewis that spring. Despite those damages and the shock, the family of eight was unhurt. Their neighbors survived, too.
“It’s a wonder nobody got killed,” Lucas said.
Explosions continued long after March 28. Farmers found undetonated shells, requiring a team from Crane to detonate those ordinances in an isolated place. “For months after that — and I do mean months after that — the explosions went on. Boom, boom,” Peterson said.
And for years, decades even, remnants of the derailed train and exploded shells were found. Sixty-one-year-old Lewis resident Eddie McCullough said this week that he found a train bearing while farming with his dad back in 1977. He still has the thick metal chunk.
The cleanup went on for months, too. Some homes and buildings were rebuilt. Others weren’t, according to McCormick’s historical account.
The mishap occurred in a livelier era for Lewis. Older residents recall the town had grocery stores, a tavern or two, churches, a lumberyard, a barbershop, the lodge, a post office and other services. The unincorporated village, platted in 1838 and once known as Centerville, had an estimated 300 residents in 1953. “It was a full-fledged little town,” Peterson said.
On a rainy morning early this week, the lights of the post office — still in service — stood out. The lodge building, Vigo Lodge F&AM 29, still stands. A church building and residences dot the path of highways 246 and 159 through town. As with many rural Indiana towns, especially those once fueled economically by coal mining, activity has lessened since the mid-20th century. Lewis shouldered the added adversity of rebuilding from a calamity.
Morris Ricketts and his late wife, a Lewis native, lived in Tennessee until his wife developed cancer. They decided to move back to Lewis — where she grew up and where his dad, like many others, worked in the coal mines. Ricketts drove a truck for a living, retiring just six years ago. Today, he lives in a house he and his wife bought, just 300 yards from the train derailment site. She died three years ago.
He can see her childhood residence from his bathroom window. It probably was rebuilt after the derailment, he figures.
“It was a pretty good little town back then,” Ricketts said. “There’s not much here anymore.”
