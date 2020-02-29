Mark Bennett: Lent Madness aims to give participants a fun path to a deeper faith

Lent Madness involves no shots from beyond the arc.
But it has featured Joan of Arc.
Indeed, the 15th-century heroine of French independence has twice made Lent Madness’ field of 32 saints. Alas, Joan of Arc got bumped by the eventual 2012 winner of the Golden Halo, Mary Magdalene. And, Joan was sidelined in 2017 by eventual Golden Halo runnerup, Franz Jagerstatter, a World War II resistor of the Nazis. Joan isn’t on this year’s bracket, but saints Patrick, Hildegard of Bingen and Harriet Tubman are.
Confused? No need to be.
Lent Madness is the brainchild of the Rev. Tim Schenck, an Episcopal minister in Massachusetts. He conjured Lent Madness in 2010 as a “crazy, absurd” way to inspire Christians to more deeply participate in the Lenten season, with a bit of levity. Its structure is loosely based on March Madness, the NCAA basketball tournament, which also unfolds this month.
“I came up with this crazy idea as a whim, and it’s kind of gone viral,” Schenck said by phone Wednesday from St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Parish in Hingham, Mass.
A decade later, more than 10,000 followers from around the country and beyond will cast online ballots daily in Lent Madness 2020. This year, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Terre Haute has joined the fun for the first time. “It’s been delightful to watch [through the years], and it occurred to me that we might give it a try,” said the Rev. Drew Downs, rector at St. Stephen’s.
Here’s how Lent Madness works ...
The names of 32 saints, nominated by an online flock, are placed into a basketball tournament-style, single-elimination bracket. The saints can range from those formally recognized by Catholics, Episcopalians, Anglicans and other denominations to 20th-century figures “that have always pointed to Jesus and away from themselves,” Schenck explained. The initial field of 32 saints is selected by the Supreme Executive Committee, which actually consists of just Schenck and co-organizer, the Rev. Scott Gunn of Cincinnati’s Forward Movement, an Episcopalian nonprofit.
The saints are paired in 16 one-on-one, first-round matchups, with biographies of all 32 saints beside their names on the lentmadness.org website. The general public has 24 hours to vote online for the saints whose stories inspire them most. Saints with the most votes move on to the Saintly Sixteen, then the Elate Eight, Faithful Four and, ultimately the final pairing. The last saint standing earns the Golden Halo.
Martha of Bethany, the biblical sister of Jesus’ friends Lazarus and Mary, earned the Golden Halo in 2019. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German theologian who was executed by Nazis in 1945 for resisting Hitler’s regime, was the Golden Halo choice in 2016.
The first rounds typically feature some curious matchups. This year, Thomas More was pitted against James the Less In Thursday’s opening round. Thomas prevailed overwhelmingly, with 68% to James’ 32% — a veritable rout, “More or Less.” Pun intended. Also, there were four Elizabeths in the 2020 field, positioned to set up a potential all-Elizabeth Faithful Four.
A few years ago, civil rights leader and minister Martin Luther King Jr. was matched against his namesake, Martin Luther, a pivotal figure in the Protestant Reformation. Lent Madness voters gave MLK the win.
With each round of voting, participants post historical tidbits about their favorites. Featured bloggers offer commentaries. And, organizers add quotations and quirky information. It’s spawned an annual Lent Madness online community, Schenck said, involving not only Episcopalians but also Christians of other denominations and nondenominational churches.
“All sorts of people have participated,” Schenck said. “It’s very ecumenical.”
It’s all intended as a fun way to illuminate the spiritual learning side of Lent, a season of fasting, self-denial, Christian growth, penitence, conversion, introspection and simplicity. Christians of various denominations observe Lent in commemoration of the 40 days Christ spent fasting in the desert and resisting temptation. As is tradition, the 2020 Lenten season began with the solemn Ash Wednesday observance last week and continues through Easter Sunday, which is April 12 this year.
A more in-depth study of people who lived saintly, yet flawed lives, is the goal of Lent Madness. Such study can supplement other Lenten devotional practices, Schenck said.
“From a faith perspective, there’s nothing more joyous than a time set aside to get closer to God,” he added.
A person studying a Lent Madness saint for the first time may find spiritual inspiration. That’s what Father Downs hopes for the St. Stephen’s congregation. “While it is light, it is very intentional,” Downs said. “And, while people have fun with it, there is a deep engagement with it.”
Harriet Tubman’s selfless efforts to lead hundreds of enslaved African-American people to freedom during the Civil War — placing her own life at risk with each mission — stands as one example. Lent emphasizes self-sacrifice that benefits others.
“This is a season of internal work, but also internal work that would help the community,” Downs explained. Lent Madness concludes on the Wednesday before the Holy Week observances of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.
An activity such as Lent Madness can help participants “come through the whole season with a renewed understanding of their place in the bigger picture,” Downs said.
Slam dunks and buzzer-beaters can’t top that.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
