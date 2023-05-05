A river of talent flows through Terre Haute.
Some of it stays here and develops roots. Much of it rolls on by, landing elsewhere.
Young people graduating from the local colleges hold the potential to remedy lots of problems here. If a significant portion chose to live, work and raise families in the Terre Haute region, the population would stop declining, employers would have the workers they need, homebuilders and businesses would be busier and those new residents would push for the modern, 21st-century-equipped schools their kids will need.
Still, the soon-to-be graduates of Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and Ivy Tech rightly need to find a destination offering them the best opportunities. Their journey launches this month. And those grads are many, even as ISU enrollment has dipped because of the pandemic and other national trends and factors.
Ivy Tech was scheduled to graduate 1,425 students Friday night in Hulman Center. Today, another 1,644 ISU students are expected to pick up degrees, also in Hulman Center. The Woods will graduate 297 students in ceremonies on May 13 at SMWC’s Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center. Several hundred more will graduate May 27 at Rose-Hulman.
Their elders see those graduates as now entering the “real world,” though the bulk of their lives has already involved sobering circumstances — post-9/11 changes to daily life, an economic collapse and the deepest recession since the Great Depression, active shooter drills in their schools, and the deadliest pandemic in a century.
The daily grind of a job may be the best “real world” experience they’ve had. That job market awaiting them is decent, yet shifting.
On the bright side, employers nationwide intend to hire 3.9% more new college graduates this spring than they hired from the Class of 2022 last year, according to an annual study by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).
Of the 216 employers responding to NACE’s survey, 36% planned to increase hiring, 52.2% aim to maintain their level of hiring and 12.3% intend to decrease college-grad hires, according to the NACE “Job Outlook 2023 Spring Update.”
Transportation industry employers expect a 50% increase in hiring compared to a year ago, the NACE survey said. Chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers project a 30% hiring increase.
There’s a downside, too.
That 3.9% year-over-year boost in the hiring of new college graduates isn’t as robust as it looked to be last fall. At that time, employers participating in the NACA survey projected a 14.7% increase in spring hires from the Class of 2023.
At this time last year, computer and electronics manufacturers planned a 41% increase in new college graduate hires. This spring, those same manufacturers expect a 19.1% increase in such hires. Utility companies projected a new-grad hiring increase of 11.5% in springtime 2022, but intend to decrease hiring from the Class of 2023 by 39%, NACE reports. Information industry employers planned an 87% hiring boost in 2022, but see just a 17% jump now.
Though employers’ original hiring projections were higher in the fall, they still plan to increase hiring, and that’s a positive, Andrea Koncz, NACE’s senior research manager, said Friday via email.
And while some industries, particularly tech firms, have cut back, opportunities exist in other industries.
“Also, employers appear to be flexible in their work modalities. For entry-level hires, 48% of their positions are hybrid (both in-person and remote); 10% are fully remote; and 42% are fully in-person,” Koncz said. “Graduates can take advantage of this by knowing that they might have a hybrid or remote option when applying for certain positions.”
Layoffs have hit tech company workers hard. More than 135,000 employees at U.S.-based tech companies have been laid off this year, according to CrunchBase, an employer data tracking firm.
With those layoffs, and a 3.4% unemployment rate (the lowest in 54 years, according to the U.S. Department of Labor), economists figure the college Class of 2023 will be competing with older job candidates for many positions.
If graduates of the four local colleges, and other schools, choose the Terre Haute area as a destination, the outlook is close to the same. The unemployment rate in Vigo County stood at 4% in March, down from 4.2% in February but up from 3.2% in May 2022, when the Class of 2022 graduated.
They could be part of a potentially brightening horizon. By 2027, an Oregon-based battery components manufacturer Entek intends to have a new $1.5-billion plant operating in the Vigo County Industrial Park II, with a workforce of 642 employees earning average wages “well above the Vigo County average.” (Of course, Vigo’s median household income ranks 90th out of 92 counties, according to the Indiana Business Research Center, but any progress helps.) The Terre Haute Casino Resort should open early next year on the east side near Interstate 70.
The hope is that those economic additions will spur similar new business.
The community could carve a niche with its quality of life, if investments in that area continue. Terre Haute rates among the nation’s best in parks per capita, and the outdoors opportunities in the county are strong, from popular city parks such as Deming, Fairbanks and Collett to Vigo greenspaces like Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, Fowler, Ruble, Prairie Creek and Hawthorn, Griffin Bike Park and the growing National Road Heritage Trail system.
Entertainment options are improving, thanks to The Mill concert venue on the city’s south side, numerous events through arts and music organizations and, yes, the colleges. It would be encouraging to see the now-retired Blues at the Crossroads Festival resumed through a new long-term sponsor.
The county’s weathered and aging high schools have exceeded their life expectancies, and investment in K-through-12 education for Vigo kids is relatively low, compared to most Indiana counties. That situation doesn’t help the declining population problem, which includes a Vigo County School Corp. enrollment drop from 16,420 students in 2006 to 13,282 today.
Members of the college Class of 2023 could entice, and even force, positive changes and continue progress in Terre Haute. Those that see more pluses than minuses, and choose to stay, could be part of something special. The community needs to keep doing its part, by investing in itself, to convince them to stay.
