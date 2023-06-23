As summer 2023 fades, a celebratory crowd will gather around a shiny new Indiana Historical Marker at the corner of 24th street and Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.
The marker’s words will summarize the cultural impact made by a neighborhood of Hungarian immigrants who came to this part of America in the early 20th century. Laura Loudermilk — a Terre Haute native and descendant of those industrious, talented people — hopes young people who glance at the sign contemplate its backstory.
She’d like them to consider “what they were able to achieve with so little — without a cellphone, without an automobile, without Google Translate.”
Their accomplishments, along with their hardships, should be preserved in this city’s institutional memory. The marker will help do that.
More than two years of effort by Loudermilk, and the remaining members of that enclave of immigrants from the Central European country of Hungary, will come to fruition at a ceremony scheduled for noon Saturday, Sept. 16 at the intersection of 24th and Maple.
The Indiana Historical Bureau and the Hungarian community will unveil a new marker — the first in the state to specifically focus on Hungarian history and its contributions to the Hoosier state.
Loudermilk, a nurse practitioner who lives in Chico, California, did extensive research on the neighborhood’s history. She pored over historical records at Terre Haute Hungarian Hall at 2049 North 22nd Street, a gathering place that still conducts dances, monthly meals, and summer and Christmas rummage sales, and is run by volunteers such as Kathy Miller and historian Joe Kosarko. When founded in 1909, the Hall’s mission went beyond serving as a hub of activities. It also provided funds and space for funeral wakes and burials of needy residents.
Its name: the First Hungarian Working Men’s Sick and Death Benevolence Society.
The enclave included 452 Hungarian immigrants, according to Loudermilk’s study of the 1910 U.S. Census records. It grew from 40 families to nearly 80 during the early 20th century. It extended from Maple Avenue to Beech Street, and 19th Street east to 25th. As the Society’s full name indicates, this group of people came to Terre Haute of mostly humble means, worked hard and passed on without great wealth.
They left a lasting mark, though, and accomplished much. Loudermilk’s grandparents, Frank and Julia Koos, are one example.
They came to the city around 1920 and raised a family of three children, including Loudermilk’s mother, who died in 2020. Frank built three of the Hungarian neighborhood’s houses, worked in the coal mines at Universal, farmed land on Rosedale Road and operated with Julia Koos Grocery & Meats market at 24th and Maple.
The marker will be placed near the site of the bygone Koos Market. Loudermilk is anxious to see it, and for others to see it.
“I’m a lover of history, of ancestry and my heritage,” she said. “For a young person, I want them to pause and contemplate what those people did. It’s a multi-dimensional message, and you can read it to be what you want it to be.”
The added dimensions involve both their feats and trials. The immigrants came to America to make a decent living and find a better life, leaving a country where less than 20% of the population owned its lands. They found work and opportunity here, raised families and opened businesses. But they also endured hazardous working conditions, meager pay and discrimination.
They also brought unique character to Terre Haute, helping shape its cultural history. For example, Loudermilk’s grandfather Frank brewed palinka (homemade wine), played Hungarian tunes on the violin, read the writings of Founding Father Thomas Paine (despite attending only early grades of school in his homeland), supported Terre Haute labor activist Eugene Debs and wore a Socialist lapel pin, taught his family members the csardas (a traditional Hungarian dance) at festivals, and delivered eulogies at funerals.
That’s a rich heritage, and just one example.
“The new marker in Vigo County gives us the opportunity to examine why Hungarian immigrants settled in Indiana, and specifically in Terre Haute, where they worked, their experiences, and the vibrant community they created,” said Casey Pfeiffer, director of the Indiana Historical Marker Program.
The Terre Haute marker is one of 16 approved by the Indiana Historical Bureau for installation this year. It will be the 22nd for Vigo County — a roster than ranges from philanthropist and industrialist Chauncey Rose to the Coke bottle birthplace, the original Crossroads of America and the activist Frank Koos supported, Eugene Debs. The new marker’s uniqueness as the first to fully focus on a Hungarian neighborhood is notable. An Indiana Historical Marker installed at Indianapolis in 1999 commemorates the Market Street Temple and references Hungarian Jews in that neighborhood, but mentions little else on the topic.
Among the 16 new markers statewide, one will examine Indianapolis’ Syrian Quarter near the site of Lucas Oil Stadium. Another placed in Terre Haute in 2018 remembers the town’s “Little Syria on the Wabash.”
“The Hungarian Community and Syrian Quarter markers join several others across Indiana from over the years that examine the history immigrant communities and how they have contributed to the rich history of our state, including markers for German, Bulgarian, Romanian, Greek, Dutch and Swiss communities,” Pfeiffer said.
All of those communities and immigrants involve families and now descendants. Like Loudermilk’s grandparents.
“I’d like to think that DNA is in my character, too,” she said.
