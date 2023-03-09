Just as she was in springtime 2016, Kathy Anderson will be in Indianapolis on April 29 to walk alongside other folks wearing purple shirts.
Her outing next month — to participate in the annual Pancreatic Cancer Action Network PurpleStride Walk at White River State Park — carries the same importance as the same event she attended seven years ago.
But the one in 2016 involved extra emotional difficulty.
The night before that year’s PurpleStride Walk, Kathy attended the memorial service at a Terre Haute church for her son, Tom. The 39-year-old husband and father of two daughters died on a Wednesday — June 15, 2016 — after a nearly three-year struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Three days after Tom died, Kathy drove to Indianapolis for the PurpleStride Walk, an event aimed at raising awareness and funds for research and patient-care in the battle against America’s deadliest and third most prevalent cancer. “It was hard, but I figured that’s where Tom would want me to be — still fighting for cancer research,” Kathy recalled Tuesday.
“And that’s why I still do it,” she added.
Kathy wants more people to join the effort. “I’m trying to get through people’s heads that we need the funds and that it’s a worthy cause,” she said. “I feel like what we’re doing is helping.”
When Kathy first enlisted in the cause in 2014, shortly after Tom’s diagnosis, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer stood at 5%. Today, it’s up to 12%, according to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) statistics.
The situation is relevant to Indiana residents. PanCAN reports that more than 64,000 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease this year, and that 50,000 will die from it, including 1,170 Hoosiers.
Lung cancer claimed 130,180 lives in the U.S. last year, followed by 52,580 deaths from colorectal cancer, 49,830 from pancreatic cancer and 43,780 from breast cancer, the National Cancer Institute reports.
Tom learned he had pancreatic cancer in 2013 and was told his life expectancy was three to six months. He lived more than two and a half years. “Quite the workaholic,” as his mother put it, Tom continued working his job as manager of a Big O Tires in Terre Haute throughout almost all of that time. His physical appearance hadn’t changed much. He’d jokingly say of his physique, “How many fat cancer patients have you seen?”
Then, Tom attended a car show in Indianapolis in the spring of 2016 and collapsed. Tom stayed home for the remaining months of his life, with his wife Jennifer, mother and young daughters Keira and Mia caring for him.
His endurance had exceeded expectations, though. Initially, Tom was turned down for “whipple” procedure — a surgery to remove portion of the pancreas to stop the cancer’s spread to other organs, according to Cleveland Clinic. Yet, after Tom received chemotherapy, the results allowed him to get the whipple surgery, which included the removal of part of his liver, Kathy explained. One remaining tumor could not be removed, and despite radiation treatment on it, that tumor “ultimately came back, unfortunately,” she said.
Survival rates have improved since then. That inspires Kathy to keep volunteering with PanCAN.
“We’re raised [the rate] quite a bit,” she said. “It’s through research. It’s from us fighting with Washington to get funds for research.”
Kathy previously served as the advocacy chair for PanCAN Indianapolis. That role took her to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where she met with all but two of the 11 members of Indiana’s congressional delegation. Kathy found some support among the senators and representatives, including 8th District Rep. Larry Bucshon. One, 7th District Rep. Andre Carson, stood out. “He was one of our champions,” Kathy said.
Kathy’s present role with PanCAN Indianapolis is serving as co-chair of the organization’s Purple Light event each fall. People affected by the disease gather, read the names of lost loved ones and hold aloft purple light sticks in a vigil of hope. “It’s like a ceremony to remember them,” Kathy said.
Today, Kathy is 68 years old and works part-time in the Honey Creek Middle School cafeteria. Her volunteer efforts with PanCAN this spring are focused on generating more support for the PurpleStride Walk on April 29 in Indianapolis. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30. The Indy chapter hopes to raise $290,000 at the event, while the national organization’s goal is to raise a total of $19 million across America. The funds help PanCAN give patients and families free personalized information and resources. (To register or donate, go online to purplestride.org/Indianapolis.)
Tom’s daughters Keira, now 17, and Mia, 13, have also been regulars at the PurpleStride. “He would be very proud of them now,” Kathy said. Mia loved playing backyard football with her dad, Kathy recalled, and would pretend to be asleep in the car so that Tom would carry her inside the house. Keira remembers him taking her out for dinner after a good report card or acing a test.
“That’s something I hang onto today,” Keira said Thursday after classes at West Vigo High School.
The experience with her dad’s pancreatic cancer also redirected Keira’s life plans.
“It really changed the trajectory of my career path,” Keira said. The West Vigo junior originally intended to enter the field of cytogenetics — the study of how changes in chromosomes can signal a genetic disease. Now, Keira wants to become a pediatric oncologist, treating children and teens with cancer.
She’s unsure whether her dad would be glad that she changed plans to pursue a field she’s passionate about, or irked that his circumstances altered her path. Still, the end result of her serving kids and young people would win over her dad, right? “Probably,” Keira said.
In the meantime, she’s taking high school courses such as anatomy and physiology for a medical career path. Keira hopes to land a scholarship to any college, but likes Indiana University at Bloomington’s cancer research center. Someday, she’d like to be a doctor at Texas Children’s Hospital.
As for her grandmother, Kathy is trying “to see more people from Terre Haute get involved” in the battle against pancreatic cancer. Kathy draws inspiration from her son’s experience.
“I miss him every day,” she said.
