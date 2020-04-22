A multi-agency manhunt is underway in and around Deming Park on Terre Haute's east side.
West Terre Haute Police, Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police are searching the park and the area around it for a suspect who shot at police during a chase.
The deputies. The driver ultimately crashed his car into the gates of Deming Park, then fled on foot. There is a large perimeter setup around/near Deming Park. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as this progresses.— Sgt. Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) April 22, 2020
THPD public information officer Ryan Adamson said on Twitter that a suspect was pulled over in West Terre Haute on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The driver sped away from police, Adamson said.
Vigo County Sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks at First and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute where the suspect crossed the Wabash River. Police said the suspect shot at police while striking the stop sticks.
The suspect eventually crashed into the gate at Deming Park and fled on foot, according to police.
Police are canvassing the park and areas immediately around it on foot and with aerial assets, including an unmanned aerial vehicle and an ISP helicopter.
Indiana State Police has a helicopter on scene and is actively searching the area.— Sgt. Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) April 22, 2020
