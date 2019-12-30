A Terre Haute man who reportedly ran over another man faces criminal charges in connection with a Christmas morning shooting in Wyndham subdivision.
A judge has found probable cause for the arrest of Paul Aubin, 52, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, auto theft and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 6, Aubin was the driver of a stolen Ford Mustang that ran over a man on Blackfriars Court about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Two other people in the Mustang with Aubin told police they were not aware the car had been reported stolen. Those two people told police they had left the Greenwood Manor apartments with Aubin to go to a gas station, and then Aubin began driving around taking mail from mailboxes.
When the car entered the Wyndham subdivision, one of the witnesses said, they checked a few mailboxes and took a package from one. At one point, Aubin got out of the Mustang and checked the door handle of an SUV parked in a driveway, the witness said. That is when a man came out of a house to the street and held up a badge and pointed a gun at the Mustang.
Both witnesses in the car with Aubin said the man was standing in the road when Aubin hit him with the Mustang. The man landed on the hood of the car and started shooting through the windshield at Aubin. The man then fell off the car, landed in the street and was run over by the Mustang.
The man was found unconscious in the street and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police later found the Mustang less than a mile away at a residence on Lancashire Court, where Aubin had stopped to ask for medical help. Aubin was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment, police said.
Police also interviewed residents on Blackfriars Court who said they saw the Mustang, and either witnessed the incident, or heard multiple gunshots.
One witness said the man who tried to stop Aubin by showing his badge and handgun was a retired police officer who was visiting relatives on Christmas morning. Terre Haute Police said the man was not a local law enforcement officer.
Aubin is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for an initial hearing. He had not been booked into the Vigo County Jail as of noon today.
