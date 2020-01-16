A Terre Haute man received a sentence of six years on home detention after pleading guilty to child molestation as a Level 4 felony.
Joseph Terrell, 73, faced up to six years in prison through terms of the plea agreement.
Deputy Prosecutor of sex crimes Kevin o'Reilly argued that Terrell should serve six years in prison.
Defense attorney Rowdy Williams argued for a sentence of four years on home detention followed by two years of probation.
Judge John Roach considered Terrell's serious health issues among other factors in sentencing him to home detention.
Terrell was charged May 15 after an investigation into allegations Terrell fondled a 13-year-old child.
“We argued for an executed sentence on this case because I believe even a seventy year old who molests a child should get prison time.” said Prosecutor Terry Modesitt. “Although this defendant did not get prison time, the victim and his family were happy with the sentence.”
