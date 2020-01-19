A Terre Haute man is jailed after a robbery attempt with shots fired Saturday night in the 2100 block of Crawford Street.
Ryann Davidson, 20, was booked on charges of robbery, criminal recklessness and use of a weapon/pointing a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000, cash only. He is scheduled to appear in Vigo Superior Court Division 3 on Tuesday morning.
Police said Davidson tried to rob a homeowner who fought him off and detained him until police arrived.
During the struggle, two shots were fired and went into the ceiling. No one was hurt, city police said on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.