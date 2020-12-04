A West Terre Haute man involved in a 26-hour standoff with police now faces an attempted murder charge in Clay County in connection with gunfire at the Best Western Plus hotel south of Brazil at Indiana 59 and Interstate 70.
Shannon Jeffers, 40, surrendered to police about 12:30 p.m. Friday and was taken to the Clay County Jail.
Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clark said Jeffers will face a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Later Friday, Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said additional charges would include criminal confinement, criminal recklessness with a handgun, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, pointing a handgun, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Jeffers barricaded himself inside a hotel room about 10:15 a.m. Thursday when police attempted to serve Vigo County arrest warrant for a probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and a felon in possession of a firearm.
Sgt. Ames said police received information on the hotel room number for Jeffers, and officers went to the room and announced their arrival, stating that they were there to serve a warrant.
Jeffers then fired a shot through the door at officers, who retreated and took cover. Police cleared all occupants out of the hotel for their safety, then set up a perimeter around the hotel.
Officers from several agencies responded, as did The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team and hostage negotiators. The negotiators were able to make contact with Jeffers, and two people inside the hotel room with Jeffers were released.
About 1 a.m. today, the Indiana State Police Central SWAT team relieved the THPD unit and took command of the scene. While the Indiana State Police continued negotiations with the man and he communicated with his attorney, tactical techniques to gain voluntary compliance were also deployed.
Police said that while these tactical techniques were in use, the suspect fired additional shots toward officers, police said.
At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jeffers surrendered to the Indiana State Police South SWAT team.
Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post are now leading the investigation into the incident.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information, including new charges, at 5:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
