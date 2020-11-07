A man is in custody after leading Terre Haute police on a chase Saturday morning, crashing into three squad cars in the process.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said a male subject was believed to have stolen from a Terre Haute Walmart.
The subject fled and led police on a chase.
During the course of the chase the man "purposely struck three squad cars and fought with officers at the conclusion of the pursuit," according to Keen.
No police officers were seriously injured, but the suspect is receiving treatment in a local hospital.
Police said the name of the suspect will be released once booked in the Vigo County Jail.
