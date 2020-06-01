A Terre Haute man remains hospitalized after being struck early Sunday by a juvenile wielding a baseball bat.
Police Chief Shawn Keen said the juvenile has been arrested, and the investigation is continuing into the incident at a convenience store at Third and Hulman Streets.
Police responded at 1:18 a.m. Sunday to a report of a large fight to find a man with a head injury who had been struck by a juvenile.
Keen said witnesses reported the injured man had broken up a fight between another person and the juvenile. Witnesses told police the juvenile went to a vehicle and retrieved the bat, then struck the victim in the head.
The victim was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. A post by a family member on the man's Facebook page indicated the man was hospitalized in stable condition this morning.
Keen said the juvenile who was arrested had been involved in protests earlier Saturday on Third Street, and had been seen by police making comments to observers during the protests.
The juvenile was taken to the county juvenile detention facility. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said investigation of the incident is continuing and no hearing is planned for the juvenile until Wednesday.
Chief Keen said anyone who witnessed the incident at Third and Hulman is asked to call Detective Troy Pesavento at 812-238-1661.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.