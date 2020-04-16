A Marshall, Illinois, man was hospitalized after being rescued from a semi crash Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 63 in Vermillion County.
Timothy Miles, 59, was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, after being extricated. He was reported in stable condition this morning, police said.
About 4 p.m. Wednesday, Vermillion County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the Dry Branch Bridge to find a northbound semi had traveled straight through a curve and struck a bridge guard rail. The semi continued across the southbound lanes and into the creek.
The semi had a load of wood products that shifted forward and covered the cab of the semi. Equipment was brought in to remove the load from the cab so first responders could reach Miles.
Deputies were assisted by personnel from Cayuga, Newport, Indiana State Police and areas businesses and citizens.
