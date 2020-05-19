An Indianapolis man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with gunfire Monday night at Sycamore Apartments.
Gilbert Ajyei, 22, was arrested in the area of Third and Maple, and was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 4:16 a.m. today.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Street about 10 p.m. In response to shots fired. Witnesses said the shots were fired after a verbal argument, and no one was shot.
The suspect was found by West Terre Haute Police.
Ajyei faces felony charges of criminal recklessness, theft and pointing a firearm, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license and theft.
He is to appear for a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 3.
