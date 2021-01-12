A fatal fire in southern Parke County is under investigation today by the Indiana State Fire Marshal.
A man’s body was found inside the burned structure in Lyford on U.S. 41. His identity has not been released by police.
According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire and police agencies responded to the scene at 12:40 a.m. today. Deputies and firefighters learned that a person was possibly still inside the burning residence.
After firefighters contained the blaze, firefighters made entry and found a dead male.
Police report the investigation continues today.
