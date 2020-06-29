One person died in an early Saturday crash in Greene County.
Lucas Skutt, 46, of Springville, was taken to IU Health Bloomington where he died of injuries from the 12:39 a.m. crash.
A report from the Greene County Sheriff's Office said Skutt was driving south on Indiana 45 in a 2009 GMC Sierra when the truck went off the west side of the road onto the shoulder. The truck went about 240 feet on the shoulder then overturned and slid across the highway coming to rest on its top in a ditch.
The crash near East Tincher Road remains under investigation. Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.
