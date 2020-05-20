A Terre Haute man died in an early morning crash on Harlan Drive in southern Vigo County.
Nathan Hancock, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sheriff John Plasse.
At 2:13 a.m. today, sheriff's deputies and Honey Creek Rescue responded to the single vehicle crash. They found a red Ford Mustang crashed into a ditch. It appeared the car had collided with a tree that had fallen onto the road prior to the crash.
Coroner staff responded to the scene and will continue the investigation, Plasse said in a news release.
