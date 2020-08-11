A Terre Haute man faces felony charges in the death of an infant.
Marshon Omar Jones, 24, is charged with battery resulting in death and aggravated battery in the death of an infant, both Level 1 felonies.
Jones is held without bond on those charges pending a court appearance, which remains to be scheduled.
City police announced the arrest on social media this afternoon. Jones has been in the Vigo County Jail since Friday on a charge of escape from home detention. Police said he cut off an ankle bracelet monitoring device that had been placed as part of another case.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed today, Jones admitted to investigators he on Aug. 1 shook his 4-month-old boy until the infant went limp. Jones reportedly told police he was "frustrated with all that was going on" and with the infant's crying.
In the court document, Detective Donald Toney said the child's mother told police the baby was asleep when she got ready for work, so she left him in bed with Jones that morning. Two other children, ages three and younger, also were in the home.
The mother said Jones called her at work in the afternoon to say the baby was not breathing. An ambulance took the boy to Union Hospital, and he was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Jones told police the child had fallen from the bed and was injured.
Doctors in Indianapolis said the child's traumatic brain injury was not consistent with a fall from a bed but was consistent with shaking and being thrown down.
Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said Jones, in an unrelated case, has pending 2018 charges of battery with serious bodily injury to a person younger than 14 and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. That case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.