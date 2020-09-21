A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child.
Brandon Pritcher, 27, faces charges of aggravated battery resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both felonies, as well as domestic battery and battery.
City police were called to the 3100 block of South 9 ½ Street at 5 a.m. Saturday and found a child who was not responsive. Officers at the scene began CPR on the child, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child was later taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where he died.
Pritcher is scheduled to appear in Vigo Superior Court 6 later today.
