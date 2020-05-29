A California man faces multiple charges after an early morning incident at a convenience store at Interstate 70 and U.S. 40.
Jackie Richard Trump, 40, of Los Angeles, told police he was at the convenience store waiting on a friend to pick him up. Store witnesses said Trump wanted to order food, but did not have money to pay for it.
When his order was declined, he reportedly grabbed a metal bar and started breaking vending machines and items. He reportedly poured motor oil on the floor and threatened to set the building on fire and harm everyone in the store.
Police arrested Trump and booked him into the Vigo County Jail at 3:14 a.m. Friday on charges of arson, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and intimidation. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only. He is to appear June 4 in Vigo Superior Court 5.
