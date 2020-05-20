A Terre Haute man faces a criminal charge of aggravated battery following a stabbing Tuesday evening at a local motel.
Nigel Dillman, 38, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 7:47 p.m.
City police said officers were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. to Rodeway Inn at 400 S. Third St.
Officers were told a physical altercation had ensued after an argument. Dillmann allegedly stabbed a man, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Dillman is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 6 today on the felony charge.
