A suspect has been arrested in connection with 4:39 p.m. Sunday gunfire outside Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Kevin L Joyner II, 23, of Terre Haute, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 12:28 a.m. today on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm on school property, two counts of possession of a handgun without a license by a convicted felon, and intimidation.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed today in Vigo Superior Court 1, Joyner is also a suspect in Saturday gunfire at a residence in the 2200 block of Spruce Street.

Detectives said a witness in the school parking lot reported the incident involving Joyner, another man, and two vehicles. The other man was later identified as Melvin Bell, 36, of Terre Haute. He had not been arrested as of 10 a.m. today.

A witness said Joyner was struck by a vehicle, and Bell fired a handgun at the vehicle as it fled the scene. The vehicle was struck by bullets, but no injuries were reported.

The witness said Joyner and Bell got into a Jeep and fled the parking lot. Their Jeep was followed by another person who confirmed a description of the vehicle.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Department later recovered the Jeep at Sixth and Greenwood streets.

Police located and spoke to the driver, who identified Joyner, Bell and another person as passengers during the incident. The driver said she was with the men at a gas station when people in another vehicle began to follow them. The driver said she stopped at the school where the gunfire occurred as Joyner and Bell confronted the people in the other vehicle.

The driver told police Joyner had also been in her Jeep Saturday and fired shots into the Spruce Street residence.

Both gunfire incidents remain under investigation, police said.

Other arrests in connection to both incidents are possible, THPD Chief Shawn Keen said.

Joyner was to appear today court.