A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with a death investigation in the 2700 block of Prairie Avenue.
Anthony Cleveland, 45, was arrested today on charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Police said the victim was a 32-year-old female.
Cleveland was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:05 a.m. today. His bond is listed at $25,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
Jail records show he is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 6 on Friday.
Police were dispatched to the home on Monday. A death investigation continues, police said.
