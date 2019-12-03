An Indianapolis man faces felony charges following a shooting Monday night at a residence in southern Vigo County.
Dontai Ferrell, 38, will appear Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 1, where Judge John Roach on Tuesday found probable cause on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Roach set bond at $25,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
Deputies were dispatched about 9:15 p.m. to U.S. 41 South for a report of a vehicle driving to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound. A deputy responding to the hospital found the vehicle dropping off the passenger, who was taken into the emergency room.
Deputies learned the shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Mill Street. The victim eventually told police Ferrell accidentally shot him outside a garage because Ferrell thought someone was trying to break into the garage. Ferrell drove the victim to the hospital.
Police recovered the handgun used in the shooting, and found it was reported stolen in Clay County.
Ferrell has previous felony convictions of dealing cocaine in Marion and Vigo counties, and a criminal recklessness conviction in Marion County. He was released from prison in May.
