An arrest has been made in an early morning armed robbery at a Terre Haute gas station.

Dameon Montrell Burks, 40, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 12:28 p.m. today on preliminary charges of robbery and theft.

At 5:50 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at Phillips 66 at the corner of Third Street and Third Avenue.

A witness said the suspect displayed a large knife to the store clerk and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled the gas station prior to police arrival.

THPD detectives reviewed the surveillance video and several officers recognized the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Burks and a search warrant was executed for his residence. Police found items linking Burks to the robbery.

Burks was arrested without incident on charges of armed robbery with deadly weapon, habitual offender and theft.

According to jail information, Burks is to appear Monday in Vigo Superior Court 6. He is being held on $35,000 cash bond.