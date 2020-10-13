A Terre Haute man faces three felony charges in connection with a stabbing Monday afternoon at the Rodeway Inn in the 400 block of south Third Street.
Kenneth Baldwin, 31, is to appear Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 3 on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, intimidation and resisting arrest.
City police were called to the motel about 4:15 p.m. Monday for a stabbing. Police found the victim had been stabbed in the face, and the suspect fled the area on his bicycle.
Police found Baldwin and following a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. Baldwin was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 7:21 a.m. today.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
