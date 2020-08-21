A southern Indiana man was arrested Friday afternoon following a car chase on Terre Haute's near-south side.

Jason Nelk, 38, of Freetown, Indiana, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash, felony resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended.

Police said at 11:55 a.m. Terre Haute Police Department officers tried to stop Nelk at Center and Oak streets for erratic driving behavior and running a stop sign.

Police said Nelk fled in his vehicle.

The vehicle pursuit ended at 13 1/2 and Franklin streets, where Nelk then fled on foot. He was soon caught and taken into custody, police said.