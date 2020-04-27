A Parke County man faces charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and intimidation following a domestic incident Saturday.
Ryan M. Lawson, 45, of Judson, was booked into the Parke County Jail with bond set at $10,000 cash.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded at 6:11 p.m. To a report of a domestic situation with shots fired. Officers said Lawson had fired a handgun at his wife, striking both driver's side tires of her vehicle.
Assisting at the scene were Rockville Police, Indiana State Police and conservation officers.
