mugshot Ryan Lawson

Ryan Lawson

A Parke County man faces charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and intimidation following a domestic incident Saturday.

Ryan M. Lawson, 45, of Judson, was booked into the Parke County Jail with bond set at $10,000 cash.

Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded at 6:11 p.m. To a report of a domestic situation with shots fired. Officers said Lawson had fired a handgun at his wife, striking both driver's side tires of her vehicle.

Assisting at the scene were Rockville Police, Indiana State Police and conservation officers.

Tags

Lisa Trigg has been a reporter at the Tribune-Star since 2009. With more than 30 years of newspaper experience, she now covers general news with a focus on crime and courts.

Recommended for you