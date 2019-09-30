Trevyon Brown-Jones

An Indianapolis man has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder following an altercation Sunday night in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue.

Trevyon Brown-Jones, 23, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 7:05 a.m. today. He also faces charges of criminal recklessness, attempted criminal confinement, aggravated battery and driving while suspended. He is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5 at 11 a.m. today.

Police responded to a shooting at 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victim got into a physical altercation while outside his house. The victim was shot in his butt, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He wss later released.

Since the investigation is ongoing, no other information was released Monday morning.

