City police on Tuesday arrested a Terre Haute man accused of battering a 7-week-old child in October.
Quinten D. Joseph, 22, was booked on charges of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
He is due in Vigo Superior Court 3 today.
The investigation began in the fall and resulted in the arrested on Tuesday, and an investigation continues, police said.
The child survived the battery and is doing well, Terre Haute police said on their Facebook page.
Terre Haute Police Department juvenile division detectives investigated.
