A construction crew working near Otter Creek Middle School hit a water main this afternoon, cutting off water service to the school.
Indiana American Water company said it hopes to have the break near East Haythorne Avenue and North Lafayette Street repaired and water service restored early Wednesday morning.
A boil advisory for about 500 customers on the north side of Terre Haute is in effect.
The school corporation said it has delivered water bottles for drinking, flushing toilets, and washing hands, and it also has plenty of hand sanitizer in the restrooms.
The district also is sending a water truck to hook up to the school building for hand washing and flushing toilets, in the event the repair takes longer than expected.
Otter Creek likely will be boiling water for meals for the rest of the week. While water fountain bottle fill stations are closed, the school will continue to have plenty of bottled drinking water available to students, the school corporation said on social media.
Otter Creek's air conditioning runs via a chiller unit that needs water to run. In the meantime, the school likely wiill open outside air dampers further to keep the building comfortable and continue to monitor building temperature.
Otter Creek athletic changes as a result of this situation are:
• The volleyball match scheduled for this evening with West Vigo is canceled.
• The boys tennis match scheduled for this evening has been moved to West Vigo.
• Cross Country practice is still on.
Boil advisory
Indiana American Water said it has issued a boil advisory for about 500 customers on the north side.
All Indiana American Water customers located north of East Haythorne Avenue are included in the boil water advisory area.
Customers have been notified of the boil advisory through the company’s CodeRED emergency notification tool. The precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect for about 24 hours, and customers will be notified when it is lifted.
More information on the boil water advisory is available https://amwater.com/inaw/alerts
Customers in the affected area are advised to drink and cook with tap water only after boiling it for approximately three minutes after service is restored. Tap water can be used for washing, bathing, and other common uses.
During the boil water advisory, the water company performs a series of tests to determine if the water meets regulatory drinking water standards. Precautionary boil water notices usually last from 18 to 24 hours.
Additional information on boil water alerts is available on the company’s website at http://bit.ly/2xLjq53
Indiana American Water customers can call the service center at 800-492-8373 for the latest updates.
