A man sentenced to 40 years in prison in the September 1998 stabbing death of a West Terre Haute teenager has died.
Clinton Bryan Mackey, 39, formerly of West Terre Haute, died Saturday according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
No cause of death for Mackey has been released.
Mackey was in January 2014 charged with murder in the death of Erika Case, 19, after a cold case investigation into her death by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, which was assisted by a team from the Cold Justice television program on the TNT cable network.
Mackey pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in July 2015 and took a 40-year sentence; the state agreed to drop the murder charge.
Court records state an autopsy revealed Case had been stabbed 33 times, with most of those wounds concentrated on the lower face, neck and chest. She also had defensive wounds to both arms.
Mackey was a suspect at the time of the initial homicide investigation. No charges were filed at the time, however, and Mackey later moved out of Indiana and had relocated to Vinton, Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.