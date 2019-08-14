mackey file photo

Tribune Star file photo/Austen Leake 

Clinton Bryan Mackey is returned to a cell in Vigo County following his sentencing in July 2015  for voluntary manslaughter in the September stabbing 1998 death of Erika Case, 19, of West Terre Haute. Mackey, 39, has died in prison, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. 

A man sentenced to 40 years in prison in the September 1998 stabbing death of a West Terre Haute teenager has died.

Clinton Bryan Mackey, 39, formerly of West Terre Haute, died Saturday according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Clinton Bryan Mackey

Clinton Bryan Mackey

No cause of death for Mackey has been released.

Mackey was in January 2014 charged with murder in the death of Erika Case, 19, after a cold case investigation into her death by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, which was assisted by a team from the Cold Justice television program on the TNT cable network.

Mackey pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in July 2015 and took a 40-year sentence; the state agreed to drop the murder charge.

Court records state an autopsy revealed Case had been stabbed 33 times, with most of those wounds concentrated on the lower face, neck and chest. She also had defensive wounds to both arms.

Mackey was a suspect at the time of the initial homicide investigation. No charges were filed at the time, however, and Mackey later moved out of Indiana and had relocated to Vinton, Iowa.

Tags