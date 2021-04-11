The Terre Haute Humane Society is now the only place in Vigo County where people can take their pets for low-cost spay neuter surgeries since Stop Pet Overpopulation Today, or SPOT, recently closed its doors.

“Our veterinarian took a position at another clinic which is closer to her home,” said a SPOT spokesperson. “We were searching for a new veterinarian to continue spay/neuter; however, as much as we tried, we could not find a veterinarian interested in full-time spay/neuter surgeries.”

SPOT offered low-cost spay/neuter and vaccine options for 40,000 animals in the Wabash Valley for more than five years. It ended its vaccination clinics last March but there are plans of reopening its vaccination services in the near future.

“The need is great but the availability is extremely limited,” said Sarah Valentine, the Humane Society ‘s general manager.

“Our veterinarian comes in to do surgeries only on Thursdays, so he can only perform a certain number of surgeries each week. We always announce our surgery schedule on our Facebook page (facebook.com/thhumane) so people can make reservations way ahead of time.”

The next round of spay/neuter surgeries at the Humane Society will begin April 29, and they will be done every Thursday in May except for May 27.

The fee to spay a cat is $55 but if the cat is unknowingly pregnant, there is an additional fee of $15. The fee to spay a dog is $65 if it is under 50 pounds and $75 for dogs weighing 50 to 70 pounds with an extra fee of $25 if the dog is pregnant.

Occasionally, a dog or cat will come in with both male and female reproductive organs. In that case, the veterinarian must perform both spay and neuter surgeries.

Proof of a rabies vaccine must be shown; otherwise, the Humane Society will charge $10 to give the vaccine.

The procedure to neuter males is much less invasive than the surgery to spay females, so the veterinarian “fixes” 17 males and 13 females each week.

“We do have some restrictions on surgeries. We cannot do flat-faced breeds because they tend to have a difficult time under anesthesia. We also do not spay or neuter pure breeds or designer breeds,” Valentine said.

In addition, all pets must be at least 8 weeks old. Dogs must weigh at least 3 pounds, and the minimum weight for felines is 2 pounds. While the Humane Society has been closed to the pubic during the pandemic, spay/neuter services are still performed by appointment.

The Humane Society also offers vaccines and microchipping for those pets who are there for surgery. Those prices are listed on its Facebook page.

Adoptions, Pet Food Pantry

Adoptions are also done by appointment only.

“This has actually turned out to be good, especially for the dogs. They usually behave differently in the kennels than they do when they’re outside. So we arrange for the prospective adoption in a separate area away from the kennels where the people can interact with the dogs in a more relaxed environment,” Valentine said.

“We advise people to pick out up to three dogs online ahead of their appointment because the dog they think they want to adopt isn’t always the one that works out best,” she said. “Sometimes the personality of a different dog is a better fit.”

Besides low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, the Humane Society also has a Pet Food Pantry where people can pick up free food for their dogs and cats once per month by showing their proof of identification.

The Pet Food Pantry is open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Sunday. This is also when people can drop off donations. Valentine said that they are in great need of more cat food and they are planning a pet food donation drive in the next couple of weeks.

Addressing the problem

The Spay Neuter League of Terre Haute has begun referring clients to the Humane Society . After serving the city since the 1970s with spay neuter surgeries, it’s down to only three volunteer members.

“We used to transport about 60 animals each month to SPOT and to Pets Alive in Bloomington for spay neuter surgeries. But it’s physically impossible for us to do that anymore with only three people,” said member Sally Cox.

“The Humane Society has really stepped up to the plate to help us keep our word with pet owners we had previously made appointments for at SPOT so I hope we can continue to work together in the future.”

Project HOPE — Halting the Overpopulation of Pets without Euthanasia — used to help with low-cost spay neuter surgeries for about 600 animals each year with funds of $25,000 from the city of Terre Haute and $5,000 from Vigo County.

Former co-director Dawn Lorey said HOPE began partnering with SPOT in 2019 since the two organizations were performing the same service. However, at this time neither organization is in operation. Lorey said that when an organization can’t find a supportive veterinarian who’s willing to perform a high volume of surgeries at a low cost, there’s no alternative other than to cease operations.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the city has given Project HOPE $9,000 out of this year’s budget. Of the money set aside for Hope Project, about $15,900 remains in the city’s account for assistance with pet spay/neuter surgeries.

“It looks like we’ll have to begin seeking another organization to partner with to help control pet overpopulation in the city,” Bennett said.

Of the 27 Wabash Valley counties in Indiana and Illinois, only two other humane shelters offer spay/neuter clinics.

Knox County Humane Society in Vincennes offers the surgeries at a cost of $50 for cats and $65 for dogs. Although the spay neuter clinic at the Coles County Animal Shelter in Charleston, Illinois, is temporarily closed, its Facebook page lists spay neuter prices for dogs at $75 for females and $50 for males with cat prices set at $60 for females and $45 for males.

Daviess County Friends for Animals in Washington offers assistance for spay/neuter surgeries to people with limited funds. Call 812-486-7306 to submit an application for assistance or visit the Washington Tractor Supply store from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday for assistance in signing up for this service.

“I hate to see us go backward, but if we don’t find a solution soon, we’ll be back to the same situation of pet overpopulation that we were in just a few years ago,” Lorey said.

Michele Lawson can be reached at Michele.Lawson@tribstar.com or at 812-231-4232.